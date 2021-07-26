Simone Biles is ready for a ‘fresh start’ after having a rocky time during the preliminary round at the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles might be the GOAT (greatest of all times), but we should never forget she is a human. Biles had a rocky time during her preliminary round at the Tokyo Olympics, but now she is ready to leave those errors in the past to have a “fresh start” for the upcoming event finals.

The five-time Olympic medalist took social media to reflect on her performance after the first day. “Prelims ☑️ now to prepare for finals. It wasn‘t an easy day or my best, but I got through it,” Biles wrote, referring to her floor and vault routines on Sunday, July 25.

USA‘s Simone Biles reacts after competing on the uneven bars in the women’s team qualifying at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me, but damn sometimes it’s hard, hahaha! The Olympics is no joke!” the 24-year-old athlete said. “BUT I’m happy my family was able to be with me virtually🤍 they mean the world to me!” Biles concluded.

Immediately after she shared her post, fans of the sports star filled the comment section with supportive messages, including Olympians Allyson Felix and Nastia Liukin. “We are all so proud of you already! You are authentically enough. You got this,” Felix wrote.