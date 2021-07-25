[Couple Alert] Adele and sports agent Rich Paul continue to spend time together

Following multiple sightings, including an NBA game and dinner in New York’s Cipriani, Adele has confirmed her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul.

Adele and Paul were first spotted together during the NBA finals. The couple was sitting courtside in the basketball game in Arizona. Several photos show them both laughing, leaning into each other, pointing things out on the court, and having a good time.

“Paul brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele,” Windhorst said. ”Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. ... This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together. So this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow.”

This past week, the couple made their first public outing together, stopping by the restaurant Cipriani in New York City for a double date. The couple looked playful and like they were having a good time together. Adele was spotted wearing a black Balenciaga football shirt with the number ‘10’ on the back while Paul stood by her and smiled at the camera.

According to an eyewitness that spoke to E! News, Adele and Paul were “very playful together and flirty.” Toward the end of the meal, Adele was talking to the other woman on the double date and Rich ”went up and tapped her on the shoulder in a light-hearted teasing way to say he wanted to leave.”

Paul is one of the NBA’s top sports agents. He reps players like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Ben Simmons. In 2020, he appeared in Forbes as one of the world’s top 10 most powerful agents.