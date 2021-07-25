New house Alert! Kanye West will be living at the Mercedes Benz stadium until he completes his album

Kanye West’s much-awaited tenth studio album was supposed to be released this weekend. Following delays and a much-discussed streamed launch event that went viral and had the attendance of Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kanye has moved into Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz stadium until his record’s completion.

Per TMZ, Kanye has made all of the necessary arrangements to make his stay at the stadium possible, shuffling around his concerts and schedule and hiring a chef to prepare him meals. He’s also constructed a studio space and living quarters. According to these sources, West will be missing his performance at Rolling Loud in Miami.

This past Saturday, photos of Kanye in the stadium’s stands were captured. He was watching a soccer game between Atlanta United and Columbus Crew and was wearing the same outfit he wore for his release party.