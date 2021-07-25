New house Alert! Kanye West will be living at the Mercedes Benz stadium until he completes his album

Kanye West’s much-awaited tenth studio album was supposed to be released this weekend. Following delays and a much-discussed streamed launch event that went viral and had the attendance of Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kanye has moved into Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz stadium until his record’s completion.
Per TMZ, Kanye has made all of the necessary arrangements to make his stay at the stadium possible, shuffling around his concerts and schedule and hiring a chef to prepare him meals. He’s also constructed a studio space and living quarters. According to these sources, West will be missing his performance at Rolling Loud in Miami.
This past Saturday, photos of Kanye in the stadium’s stands were captured. He was watching a soccer game between Atlanta United and Columbus Crew and was wearing the same outfit he wore for his release party.
Kanye’s new record is called ‘Donda.’ The name is in honor of his late mother, who passed away in 2007. Much of it has been kept under wraps but it features collaborations with Pop Smoke, Travis Scott, Pusha T, Lil Baby, and more.
So apparently Kanye West is still walking around Mercedes-Benz Stadium in his #DONDA release party fit. 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/JTwCpKXKzr— 𝐕𝐢𝐜. (@victoriamcbryde) July 24, 2021
The record was initially meant to be released on July 23rd and is now eyeing an August 6th release. This was confirmed by his friend and collaborator Malik Yousef, who mentioned the date and was grateful for people’s patience.
Kanye held a private event for “Donda” on Thursday, with Kim Kardashian, their children, Khloe Kardashian, and more in attendance. Aside from the much-awaited release of the record, the event went viral due to the prices of the food at the listening party, which included $40 hot dogs and $50 chicken tenders.