This is the reason why Machine Gun Kelly won’t be promoting his movie with Megan Fox

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been dating since last year, and have grown into one of the most notorious Hollywood celebrity couples. They met while shooting the film Midnight in the Switchgrass. In a recent shady tweet, Machine Gun Kelly gave the impression that he doesn’t have fond feelings for the film.

‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ was released this past week, to mostly negative reviews. The film stars Megan Fox and Bruce Willis as FBI agents who are targeted by a dangerous serial killer. Machine Gun Kelly plays a small part in it, and is credited as his real name Colson Baker. On the day of the film’s release, he made it clear to his followers that he wouldn’t be promoting his work in this film. “if i don’t talk or tweet about a movie i’m barely in it’s because it’s [trash can emoji]” he tweeted.

if i don’t talk or tweet about a movie i’m barely in it’s because it’s 🚮 — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) July 23, 2021

The film’s premiere was held in Los Angeles last week, with Fox canceling hours before the event. “Due to the recent California mask mandate and rise of Covid cases, Megan Fox will no longer be attending the premiere tonight,” said Megan’s representative. Bruce Willis and Kelly didn’t attend the premiere as well.

Fox has been very open about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, calling it one of the reasons why she took the role in Midnight in the Switchgrass.

“I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’ And [director Randall Emmett] was like, ’Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and immediately, I was like, ’Uh oh,’” Fox said on the podcast Give Them Lala… With Randall. ”Because I knew, I could feel that some wild s— was going to happen to me from that meeting but I wasn’t yet sure what,” she said. ”I just felt it like, deep in my soul—that something was going to come from that.”