Jennifer Lopez plans to spend lowkey birthday with Ben Affleck and her family

Happy Birthday! Jennifer Lopez is turning 52 and she wants to spend her special day with those she loves, keeping things lowkey in the company of her family and Ben Affleck. Would she do it?

According to a source that spoke with Hollywood Life, Jennifer “is going to keep her birthday very chill. She is looking to be with family and Ben, have a great meal, and just take the day to relax since the rest of her year is usually devoted to work.”

Still, the source hinted that the couple may be celebrating in a different way, perhaps hoping to travel soon. “There really is not going to be a big to-do [for J-Lo’s birthday] because Ben’s birthday is right around the corner and they are looking to travel a little more and they will celebrate both their big days as the summer continues.”

©Leah Remini



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go Instagram official

Affleck’s birthday is August 15th, and he’ll be turning 49. Recently, his close friend Matt Damon spoke about the work they did together for their film ‘The Last Duel’, comparing it to their previous film, ‘Good Will Hunting’, which earned them an Oscar for Best Screenplay.

“Back in the day, we didn‘t have deadlines because nobody cared what we were doing, no one was waiting for the script, we were unemployed, so we literally had nothing else to do,” Damon said in an interview with ET. “And now we can build the time, it’s a little more structured, right? Like, alright, let’s write from 10 to 2, you know, because we can drop the kids off and then we can pick the kids up. We actually have lives now which is nice, finally.”

For her part, Jennifer has been extremely busy over the past couple of years, working on her music and on her acting career. She recently released her song ‘Cambia el Paso,’ with Rauw Alejandro and has been posting dance challenges on social media.

When it comes to acting, after a two-year break -- her last film Hustlers came out in 2019 -- Lopez is starring in several films, including ‘Marry Me’, with Owen Wilson, and ‘Shotgun Wedding’, with Jennifer Coolidge. Both are expected at some point in 2022.

Enjoy your bday Jennifer!