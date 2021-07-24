Kanye West goes viral for selling $40 hotdogs and $50 chicken tenders at ‘Donda’ listening party

Kanye West’s new album “Donda” named after his late mother has been making headlines all week. Reports started spreading a few days ago that the rapper started crying for minutes at a private event after playing a song where he compares living with Kim Kardashian to being in jail. The rumors were quickly put to bed but now the rapper’s album is going viral for another reason: the prices of food at his listening party, which included $40 hotdogs and $50 chicken tenders.

©GettyImages



Kanye West

Kanye’s official “Donda” listening party went down on Thursday night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and a guest shared a screenshot of the “event day menu” on Twitter. While it could have gone viral for its likeness to Applebees or Red Robin’s children’s menu, it was actually because of its steep prices. If the photo is legit, sweet + salty gluten, dairy-free, kettle corn were $35, an assorted snack basket with “gluten-free chips, bars, and jerky” was $65, crispy chicken tenders were $50, all-beef kosher franks were $40, and cookies and brownies (vegetarian) were $45. Since the price of each item was more than double the average person’s minimum wage, the original poster’s caption of “I know you f***ing lying” rang close to home. Even the official account for KFC got involved, tweeting, “How crispy are those tenders?!”

How crispy are those tenders?! — KFC (@kfc) July 23, 2021

The joke went so far that people started selling “bags of air” from the viewing party on eBay. One seller started the big at $3,333.33 +$4.00 shipping for the zip lock bag.