Kelly Osbourne shares heartbreaking news: ‘never felt pain like this’

Kelly Osbourne is mourning the loss of her dog Polly, opening up with her fans and followers about the emotional situation.

The 36-year-old TV personality took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of her Pomeranian dog, and explained that her cause of death was due to a pulmonary defect.

“I promised myself that I would take a break from social media for the summer... however I thought I should let you all know that this week I lost my Polly 😭 to pulmonary heart defect,” Kelly wrote.

Kelly also went on to comment on their friendship, as Polly had been by her side for 6 years. She confessed she feels lost without her furry friend, and doesn’t know “how to go on without her.”

“To say I‘m devastated is an understatement,“ she continued, ”I have never felt pain like this. I have lost my shadow. I don’t think I will ever get over this. My heart is broken. I am broken!!!”

The British celebrity had been updating her fans about the health of her dog since May, after she found Polly “hardly breathing and completely unable to move.”