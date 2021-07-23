Amy Winehouse: Remembering the life and career of the iconic singer

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the tragic death of the legendary Amy Winehouse. Here’s a look back at her tumultuous personal life and successful music career.

Loading the player...

Born on September 14, 1983, the British singer became an icon and left a tremendous impact that stills influences many artists in the industry, as she was described as one of the most incredible musicians of our time.

Amy was without a doubt a gifted child, showing her talent from a young age and even performing in Jazz groups at the age of 16. She would later showcase her ability as an actress and singer at the exclusive BRIT school.

She was known for being an incredible lyricist, inspired by the sounds of jazz and rhythm-and-blues. Amy demonstrated her talent and would be compared to other groundbreaking artists, such as Sarah Vaughan, Dinah Washington, and Billie Holiday.

However the young singer suffered a great deal of pain from her romantic relationships, especially with Blake Fielder-Civil, her inspiration for many of her saddest and darkest songs from her album Back to Black.

Amy would also become an icon for her look, her unique beehive hairstyle, heavy eye makeup and her Monroe piercing, making headlines for her scandalous life and personal chaos.

The talented artist became a Grammy winner in 2008, appearing in a satellite performance from London, honored for best song and best recording, with her two hit songs Rehab, and no, no, no.

The tragic death of Amy came a few years later in 2011, after entering rehab and attempting a comeback tour, her life was cut short for her constant drug abuse and her toxic relationship with Blake.

Now Amy is remembered for inspiring new generations of artists, paving the way for more stars including Lady Gaga, Adele, Lana Del Rey, Sam Smith, Florence And The Machine, Emeli Sandé, Ellie Goulding, and more.