Sofia Vergara posted one of the sexiest throwback photos of herself yet

If anyone loves posting a throwback photo, it’s actress Sofia Vergara. On Thursday, Vergara posted a very sexy picture from the ‘90s to her Instagram of her posing in a very skimpy bathing suit that left very little to the imagination. She captioned the side-by-side pictures, ‘#90’s tbt 🙈🙈🙈.”
Supermodel Adriana Lima commented, “🔥🔥🔥 and still got it mama.” Friend and co-host on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Heidi Klum commented writing, “😳WOW 🔥🙌🙌.” Howie Mandel made a joke in his comment, “Omg you look amazing . You should wear a hat more often.” The post received over half a million likes.
Sofia Vergara celebrates her birthday on Caribbean vacation
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s home vandalized by disturbing man
Sofía Vergara, Eva Longoria, Emilio Estefan, José Andrés will become board members of the National Museum of the American Latino
This isn’t the first time the 49-year-old posted a throwback. Last week, Vergara posted a video of her hosting days for Univision. She captioned the video, “Carnaval de Miami 💃🏻🥥🎶 #tbt #90s 🎥: @univision.”
Then the week before that the Colombian beauty reminisced again, posting another video of her back in Miami during the same time period. She captioned the fun slideshow, ‘Some good #90s #miami gems in here!! 😆👙🍑🌴#tbt.”
A few months ago, more photos the ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge posted were of her showing off her curves in bikinis back from her modeling days in the ‘90s.
It’s obvious the 49-year-old beauty loves posting old photos and clearly Instagram is here for it!