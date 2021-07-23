Sofia Vergara posted one of the sexiest throwback photos of herself yet

If anyone loves posting a throwback photo, it’s actress Sofia Vergara. On Thursday, Vergara posted a very sexy picture from the ‘90s to her Instagram of her posing in a very skimpy bathing suit that left very little to the imagination. She captioned the side-by-side pictures, ‘#90’s tbt 🙈🙈🙈.”

Supermodel Adriana Lima commented, “🔥🔥🔥 and still got it mama.” Friend and co-host on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Heidi Klum commented writing, “😳WOW 🔥🙌🙌.” Howie Mandel made a joke in his comment, “Omg you look amazing . You should wear a hat more often.” The post received over half a million likes.

This isn’t the first time the 49-year-old posted a throwback. Last week, Vergara posted a video of her hosting days for Univision. She captioned the video, “Carnaval de Miami 💃🏻🥥🎶 #tbt #90s 🎥: @univision.”