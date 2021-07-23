Cher sweetly responds to Britney Spears’ dreams about vacationing with her

It looks like a collaboration between Cher and Britney Spears is in our future.

It all started on On Thursday, July 22, when Britney posted a video to Instagram that features her dancing in a pair of sneakers--a change from the usual barefoot clips we’re used to seeing of the singer. In her caption, she wrote about keeping her dreams alive before elaborating on one specific fantasy of hers, which includes Cher, ice cream, and St. Tropez.

“So what do you guys do to keep your dreams alive ????” she asked in the caption, going on to add, “Maybe I’ll just be nice and plant here and keep my dreams alive by thinking about visiting St. Tropez with @cher and eating ice cream ... She was one of my favorite singers as a kid and I loved to dress up as her.”

Luckily for the “...Baby One More Time” singer, Cher saw her caption and took no more than a few hours to issue a response. Even better: she is all in for that vacation and a healthy serving of ice cream.

“When #FreeBritney is FINALLY FREE🦋, I’m Taking her to San Tropez & We’ll 🍦Eat Ice Cream To Her Hearts Content,” the music icon tweeted.

Britney also referenced another powerful and famous woman in her orinal caption, relating to the rest of us in our envy over Jennifer Lopez’s perfect figure.

“(T)hinking about having a six pack like @jlo ... Lord she’s so inspiring in her new video !!!!,” she wrote in the caption, seemingly referencing the singer’s duet with Rauw Alejandro, “Cambia el Paso,” the video for which dropped earlier this month.

Unlike Cher, Lopez has yet to respond to Spears’ admiration.

This lengthy caption from from Britney comes after news that the pop icon is feeling “relieved and hopeful about the future” amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

“Since Britney spoke out in court, things have changed and become a little bit more relaxed,” a source told E! News earlier this week. “She’s gained more independence and control over her life. She feels a big weight has been lifted and that she is free to speak her mind. She is relieved and hopeful about the future for the first time in years.”