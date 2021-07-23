Selena Gomez celebrated her 29th birthday with an intimate pool party

Selena Gomez’s 29th birthday was attended by family and friends and celebrated appropriately for the summer: with a pool party.

Selena’s birthday, which falls on July 22nd, was celebrated in an intimate backyard party. “Selena threw a BBQ pool party today at her house with her closest girlfriends and a few family members,“ said a source to E! News. ”It was really low key but she was excited to get everyone together to celebrate turning 29.”

©Paige Reed



Selena’s birthday party had all sorts of decorations, including bright pink balloons.

For the party, Selena rented a huge water slide and had people jumping in and out of the pool. “There were balloons, pool toys and pink and white décor everywhere that said ‘29,’ ’Selena So Fine’ and ’HBD Selena.’”

When her friends and family sang “Happy birthday,” the source says Selena had a “huge smile on her face” and made sure to let friends and guests know how grateful and appreciative she was of them.

While Selena has yet to share photos of the birthday party, her close friend Paige Reed shared a photograph of the two of them huddled up together along with Theresa Marie Mingus. Mingus is the co-founder of La’Mariette swimwear, which recently featured Selena as a model.