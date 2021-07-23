Selena Gomez celebrated her 29th birthday with an intimate pool party

Selena Gomez’s 29th birthday was attended by family and friends and celebrated appropriately for the summer: with a pool party.
Selena’s birthday, which falls on July 22nd, was celebrated in an intimate backyard party. “Selena threw a BBQ pool party today at her house with her closest girlfriends and a few family members,“ said a source to E! News. ”It was really low key but she was excited to get everyone together to celebrate turning 29.”
For the party, Selena rented a huge water slide and had people jumping in and out of the pool. “There were balloons, pool toys and pink and white décor everywhere that said ‘29,’ ’Selena So Fine’ and ’HBD Selena.’”
When her friends and family sang “Happy birthday,” the source says Selena had a “huge smile on her face” and made sure to let friends and guests know how grateful and appreciative she was of them.
While Selena has yet to share photos of the birthday party, her close friend Paige Reed shared a photograph of the two of them huddled up together along with Theresa Marie Mingus. Mingus is the co-founder of La’Mariette swimwear, which recently featured Selena as a model.
On the day of her birthday, Gomez shared a post on Instagram, smiling and holding her dog Winnie. In the caption, she thanked her followers and friends for the good wishes and asked them if they’d like to donate to the Rare Impact Fund, a mental health service she launched that hopes to connect those who need it most with the right resources.
“Thank you for all of the birthday love already. You guys are the best! I still can’t believe it’s been a year since we launched the @RareBeauty Rare Impact Fund. For my birthday this year, I would be so grateful if you’re able to donate to the Rare Impact Fund which helps to provide mental health services to those who need it most. Please join me in being part of the solution! Click the link in my bio to donate. Love you!” she captioned it.
Selena continues to work hard on her music and acting career. She’ll soon be starring in the Hulu TV series Only Murders in the Building, alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, and in the movie In the Shadow of the Mountain, where she plays the lead role.