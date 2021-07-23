Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go Instagram official in friend’s birthday post

After months of public outings, house hunting, and family hangouts, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally go Instagram official, with one caveat. They weren’t the ones who made the post.

The couple was spotted in a photo together in Leah Remini’s latest Instagram post. Remini, an actress, shared a video of her June birthday celebrations, including a black and white photo of JLo and Ben. The couple make an appearance on the 0:33 second mark of the video, with Ben having an arm over Jennifer and Leah’s shoulders.

©Leah Remini



Ben and Jennifer in Leah’s birthday video.

Jennifer and Leah have been friends for some time now. In fact, they’re so close that Jennifer’s private life is one of the things Leah is most asked about. In an appearance on the Today show, Leah was asked about questions she hates being asked. She said: “Questions about Jennifer Lopez. Not because I don’t love talking about my friend, but I feel a lot of times it’s for gossip purposes, especially if I’m talking about something that’s important (...) and somebody asks me about Jennifer’s wedding. I just find it utterly annoying.”

Jennifer and Ben have grown into one of Hollywood’s biggest celebrity couples. They were engaged from 2002 to 2004 and got back together at the start of the year, after Jennifer had broken off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez and Ben had ended his relationship with Ana de Armas. Since, the couple has spent plenty of time together, hanging out with their kids, going out on dates and spending fourth of July together in The Hamptons.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer, Ben and their kids going on a ride at Universal Studios.

“They‘re spending all of their free time together and making each other a priority. J.Lo falls hard and has certainly done the same with Ben again this time around,” said a source to ET. ”Ben is a guy’s guy and does his own thing, which J.Lo loves. He has his own life and is famous in a different way than she is and is not trying to compete with her by any means. They just support and love each other.”

While Ben and Jennifer have yet to speak up about each other publicly or post about it on Instagram, Leah’s post means that they’re both in a comfortable place in their relationship. In an interview with Apple Music, Lopez said she was having “the best time of my life.”