Khloé Kardashian sits by Kim’s side as she supports estranged husband Kanye West at album listening

Family has always been the most important thing to everyone in the Kardashian clan, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Kim Kardashian put her divorce aside to support her estranged husband, Kanye West, at his album listening event in Atlanta on Thursday night.

Khloé Kardashian was right by her older sister’s side as they brought KimYe’s kids to see their dad at the Mercedes Benz Stadium on June 22, which he sold out just to play some seemingly-unfinished tracks from his new album, Donda. Kim and Kanye share four kids together: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2--all of whom were present to watch their dad return to the music world after more than two years of not releasing any new material.

The album name, Donda, is after is late mother, Donda West, who passed away in 2007 following complications with cosmetic surgery. Kanye was always extremely close with his mom and though he’s written songs about their relationship in the past, this whole body of work acts as a dedication to the woman who made Ye who he is today.

Prior to the listening event, Khloé had already signaled her support for her estranged brother-in-law by liking one of his social media posts promoting the album. On his birthday earlier this year, following news of the divorce, she referred to West as her “brother for life.”

For the evening, Khloé was dressed more inconspicuously with an all-black ensemble and some big sunglasses, while Kim went a flashier route with a figure-hugging red number. She actually seemed to match her estranged husband’s outfit, who was also wearing all red during his performance.

During the listening party, Kanye played a song called “Love Unconditionally” in which he sang, “I’m my family” amid his divorce from Kim. On the track, he begs his lost love to “come back to me” and includes audio of Donda recalling that her father taught her to “love unconditionally” and “never abandon your family.”

The rapper put on an emotional display during the song, even falling to his knees onstage as his estranged wife looked on. But, while they may be going through a divorce, Kim bringing the kids along to see their dad’s latest performance is proof that she’s committed to their family, regardless of marital status.