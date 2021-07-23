Watch! Chyno’s wife Natasha Araos’ sweet reaction to his performance at 2021 Premios Juventud

Chyno and Nacho’s long awaited come back happened last night at the 2021 Premios Juventud. Their reunion had generated great expectations due to Chyno’s health condition and recovery. The duo returned to the stage after a 4-year musical hiatus.

Since the announcement of Chyno’s health condition was made public, the Venezuelan singer has had unconditional support from his fans, but also his closest friends and family.

His wife, Natasha Araos, plays an important role in Chyno‘s recovery and has been very vocal about the singer’s health. Last night, Araos took to Instagram, supporting Chyno and Nacho’s come back at the 2021 Premios Juventud.

Her words and reaction are the sweetest!

The interpreter of ‘Me voy enamorando’ was diagnosed with COVID-19 last year and as a result, he suffered a peripheral neuropathy, which affected his mobility. The singer had to learn how to walk again. Currently, he is facing a battle with depression among other collateral health complications.