Kim Kardashian attends Kanye West’s album release with their kids

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seem to be very good at co-parenting, and although they are not the iconic couple they once were, they still support each other.

The rapper, who had a short romance with supermodel Irina Shayk, was celebrating the release of his recent album Donda, at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, after donating thousands of free tickets to students.

And Kim was spotted at the highly-anticipated event with their kids, 8-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago, and 2-year-old Psalm. The reality TV star and entrepreneur was also photographed watching the concert with her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

It was recently reported that Kim and Kanye started co-parenting successfully, following their controversial divorce, they went on a family trip to San Francisco, being this “their first public outing together as a family.”

A close source to the couple revealed that “they are getting along great,” reconfirming that “They are in lockstep when it comes to co-parenting and putting their kids first.”

Kim also opened up about her love and support for the singer during last month’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen, admitting that Kanye “was my friend first and foremost for a long time, so I can’t see that going away.”

She also said that she “will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan,” as he is “the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.”