Fire breaks out at Beyonce’s $2.4 million New Orleans mansion

Jay-Z and Beyonce’s historical New Orleans mansion has suffered great damage, after the property got caught on fire.

Located in the Garden District, firefighters were able to extinguish the 1-alarm fire and save the building, two hours later after receiving a call around 6PM.

The six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom mansion, was originally built as a church in 1927, and was later turned into a ballet company, before it was purchased by the celebrity couple in 2010 for $2.4 million.

It was confirmed that there were no injuries and evacuation wasn’t necessary, however the local department spokesperson didn’t reveal the cause of the fire at first, adding that “If they didn‘t get there when they did, it could have been much worse. It’s a historic home.”

A new update has revealed that the house was set on fire, and a “suspicious person” was seen around the property, with law enforcement responding to the call and classifying the incident as a simple arson that took 22 firefighters to extinguish.

Representatives for Beyonce and Jay-Z have yet to comment on the news, however we know the couple are safe as they were not in New Orleans around the time of the incident.