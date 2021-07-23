Alex Rodriguez sails away from Bennifer aboard a luxury yacht in Europe for his birthday

Alex Rodriguez might have lost Jennifer Lopez but there is still plenty to celebrate. Not only is he just days away from turning 46, but A-Rod was also approved this week with business partner Marc Lore, as an owner of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves franchise. The offer also includes an ownership stake in the Minnesota Lynx and was originally accepted in April, per Page Six. Now that everything’s good to go, the former baseball player is ready to kick back and set sail on a 2-week European vacation aboard a yacht. A-Rod posted a photo aboard the yacht on Thursday with the caption, “Let the festivities begin 🛥 #EuroTrip.” Here’s everything we know about the trip.

Rodriguez set sail from Europe where he was in town for work. After some business meetings, he was spotted having lunch at Splendido Mare hotel eatery DaV Mare in Portofino, Italy. Then, the group boarded a luxury yacht to head to St-Tropez, Monte Carlo, and Ibiza, per Page Six. On Thursday A-Rod posted a pic smoking a cigar with his friends and the word “peace.” He also shared a selfie-style video that showed off his slightly sunburnt but smooth skin.

In the 30 second clip, he said, “It feels so good to finally sit still. I’ve been going hard for a long time, do you ever feel that way? Just good to stop, pause, appreciate,” A-Rod asked his viewers, adding “and I just want to say thank you to all of you out there that send beautiful messages, flowers, congrats, I appreciate you, I’m grateful.”

As for who is on the yacht, A-Rod’s nephew Nick Silva posted a selfie aboard the yacht. He also shared a video scaring his mom and A-Rod’s sister in the Jacuzzi.