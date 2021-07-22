Britney Spears says she’s dreaming of vacationing with Cher and having 6 pack abs like Jennifer Lopez

Britney Spears took to Instagram to ask fans what they do to keep their dreams alive after getting some bad advice from her assistant. On Thursday, July 22nd the singer posted a video of her dancing to Foster the People’s, “Pumped up kicks” with a lengthy caption. “So what do you guys do to keep your dreams alive ???? Just curious cause at this point I‘m not sure it’s a good idea to listen to advice from some people,” the singer wrote. Britney went on to explain that after realizing all her tennis shoes were gone, she went against her assistant’s advice of finding whatever she could in her closet and instead, “chose to BLOW,” ordering a “bunch of new shoes online.” Britney compared herself to “Carrie Bradshaw” but explained the tennis shoes were important to her because she dances “three hours most days” so her feet hurt. That was just part of the lengthy caption, she also tagged Cher and Jennifer Lopez, find out why below.

©GettyImages



Britney Spears and JLo

Britney said she realized she had no tennis shoes several weeks ago because they were all old so she bought more. “All of mine are old so I ordered four new pairs and they came in five weeks ago but they were all too big so I‘ve been without them for a long time.” So when she woke up and remembered she was still without tennis shoes that fit, Britney pulled a Carrie Bradshaw and ordered a bunch of new shoes online. Britney has no regrets about her purchase and wrote, “My assistant’s HUMBLING APPROACH why don’t you just see what you can find in your closet DID NOT WORK ANYMORE ... I chose to BLOW and guess what ... my feet are soaring these days ... I’m not gonna stop buying tennis shoes and heels ever.”

Britney recently announced that she “quit” on social media but that doesn’t mean she doesn‘t have other dreams. In fact, one of them includes visiting St. Tropez with Cher and eating ice cream. “Maybe I’ll just be nice and plant here and keep my dreams alive by thinking about visiting St. Tropez with @cher and eating ice cream. She was one of my favorite singers as a kid and I loved to dress up as her.” Britney also said she was “thinking about having a six-pack like JLo, Lord she’s so inspiring in her new video.” Referencing Lopez’s latest music video for “Cambio El Paso.” Spears tagged both of the women’s Instagram account but at this point, neither seems to have responded.