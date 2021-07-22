Mandy Moore pumps breastmilk while climbing glacier-covered mountain

Mandy Moore shows off her adventurous side! The Hollywood star has shared photos of her incredible journey to the top of Mount Baker, also known as Koma Kulshan, in Washington state.

The 37-year-old actress who recently welcomed her first son August in February, was able to reach the summit of the 10,781 foot (3,286 meters) mountain, and confessed she had to make a few stops to pump breastmilk for her new baby.

The star embarked on the adventure with a group of friends and documented everything on her Instagram account, sharing a series of images on her stories, including the tough ascent.

Mount Baker is known for being a glacier-covered stratovolcano, and Mandy declared she was extremely proud of completing the journey, sharing a photo with the caption “We made it,” wearing her mountain climbing attire and giving a thumbs up.

She also admitted she had “never been this tired,” after arriving at the top of the mounting at 6:30am, finishing the six hour adventure.

This is not the first time the actress sets her sights on such an incredible experience, following her Mount Everest exploration in Nepal in 2019, and it seems she has no desire of stopping, as she also revealed she has another adventure planned.