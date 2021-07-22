Britney Spears is ‘relieved and hopeful about the future’ amid conservatorship battle

Things are finally looking up for Britney Spears.
Earlier this month, the pop star secured a big victory in her conservatorship battle by having a judge grant her permission to choose her own lawyer.
For the past 13 years, Britney had been represented by her court-appointed attorney Samuel D. Ingham III--but he resigned two weeks ago. Now, she is being represented by Mathew Rosengart, who said he’s “moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove” her father Jamie Spears as the conservator of her estate.
At her June 23 hearing, the “Oops, I Did It Again” singer expressed her desire to end what she called her “abusive” conservatorship, though Jamie filed a petition to investigate the veracity of her claims, with his attorney insisting on Good Morning America earlier this year that he “wants the best for Britney.”
Still, with just one tiny win under her belt, Spears’ situation is already less toxic.
“Since Britney spoke out in court, things have changed and become a little bit more relaxed,” a source told E! News this week. “She’s gained more independence and control over her life. She feels a big weight has been lifted and that she is free to speak her mind. She is relieved and hopeful about the future for the first time in years.”
The relief of getting her own lawyer has been noticeably positive for the singer, as evidenced by the fact that fans continued to hear more from Britney. The biggest way has been through Instagram, where Spears posts everything from dance videos to messages of appreciation for her supporters.
While she has been posting those same things over the years, the tone of these videos and captions are noticeably different now.
“She’s enjoying doing her Instagram posts without any editing,” an insider said, though her social media manager has insisted Britney has always created her own posts.
“She loves spending time on her dances and being creative. She feels fulfilled and satisfied knowing that she can use her voice however she wants,” the source continued. “She can finally do and say whatever she pleases. She feels like she has people in her corner who will fight for her. She doesn’t feel so alone and feels that she finally has the support to get what she wants.”
There’s still a long way to go, but things are moving in the right direction in an effort to finally #FreeBritney.