Hilary Duff reveals the hilarious way she accidentally turned her hair green

Despite seeming so much larger than life, celebrities aren’t immune to the everyday problems we all face--like accidentally turning their blonde hair green.

Hilary Duff shared her relatable hair mishap with fans on Wednesday, July 21, posting a series of clips to her Instagram Story. In the footage, the Lizzie McGuire alum explained that while she was taking what was supposed to be a relaxing bath, things quickly took an unexpected turn, resulting in her hair coming out as a completely different color.

“So, I just took a bath,” Hilary said in her post. “And I put a conditioner on my hair that I was thought was for taking the brassiness out, like the purple [conditioner]. Turns out it was left over from when my hair was green. And now I’ve turned my hair green, again.”

In the background, her Younger co-star Molly Bernard can be heard commenting on her “perfect” blonde hair turning green--but Hilary didn’t hesitate to reveal that her hair may not have been in tip-top shape to begin with for one sweet reason: “I mean, it’s not perfect,” she responded. “Let’s be honest, I swim every day with my kids.”

The actress is a mother of 3: her 9-year-old son Luca with ex Mike Comrie, and daughters, Banks, 2, and 3-month-old Mae, whom she shares with husband Matthew Koma.

Accidentally transforming her hair from blonde to green wasn’t a long process, either, with Hilary revealing it happened in the blink of an eye.

“It took about seven minutes of his hair mask sitting on my hair and it‘s—great,” she explained.

This reveal might have fans wondering when Duff’s hair was ever green in the past, which is a whirlwind explanation of its own.

In April 2020, the Younger actress showed off her new look over that Easter weekend, revealing an unexpected new hairdo with both blue and green tresses throughout her head. At the time, fans weren’t sure whether the look was permanent or a wig, but from the explanation she gave regarding this accident, it seems like those bold colors were all Hilary.