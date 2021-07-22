Jessica Alba posted a sweet message thanking her work wife for all she does

Jessica Alba is a busy working woman who wears multiple hats. Not only is she a mom to three adorable kids, Honor, Haven, and Hayes, she’s also an actress and founder of her brand, The Honest Company.
On Tuesday, the 40-year-old posted a photo and a lengthy caption in honor of her “work wife.” In a series of photos of her and her #WomanCrushWednesday, Jen, Alba thanked her right hand woman for all that she does for the Honest brand. Her caption began, “This week for #WomanCrushWednesday I am featuring my #werkwife, homie for life, absolute boss babe @jkroogr ❣️ Where do I even begin?! Jen, ever since we met almost a decade ago now (I swear we’re not that old 🙈) you have totally changed my life. You are one of my closest friends & have been my right hand, helping to bring @honest and @honest_beauty into where it is today 💗.”
“You saw the potential in me before I did and I saw the same in you. It makes me cry to think about the tremendous ups, down, twists and turns we’ve been through in what feels like a blink of an eye. You are firm and honest with your guidance but always hold space for a tender moment. Getting to grow with you has been one of the things in life I treasure most 🙏🏽. Thank you for pushing us forward every single day. As a friend, leader, mama, magic maker, go-getter, all the things - you wear all the hats and do the most -in the most low key, elegant way✨💫,” she continued.
“But I’m so beyond thrilled that you can’t hide from your greatness for what you accomplished this year taking @honest public! Gurrrrrl you won the Communications Professional of the Year Award 🏆! This award could seriously not be more well-deserved‼️ You are unflappable, dependable, detail-oriented, prepared, creative and you are a good time! 🎉 I love all the memories we have from baby showers to board rooms to summer nights in Rome and Miami dance floors -Thank you for all that you do for me, the business, those who are blessed to know you and your family, Jared, Teddy and Shiloh. Te Amo Mucho ✨🤍.”
Celeb friends such as Drew Barrymore commented on the special friendship writing, “I love this so much.” Another comment read, “t’s nice to have a friend to do life with.” Other people commented agreeing with Alba that her work bestie is a gem of a person. Some comments read, “Wish I could hit like 1000x! @jkroogr You are sooo loved! ❤️,” and “She is the absolute best!!!!! Love this so much @jkroogr xx.”