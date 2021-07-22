Dr. Dre ordered to pay $300K a month in spousal support

Dr. Dre probably isn’t too happy about the latest development in his ongoing divorce from his wife of more than two decades, Nicole Young.

The music mogul was just ordered to pay his estranged wife $293,306 per month in spousal support beginning on August 1, 2021. According to court documents obtained by Page Six on Thursday, the former legendary producer will have to keep paying the massive amount to Young until she remarries or enters into a domestic partnership, or unless the court orders otherwise at a later date.

In addition to the hefty spousal support, Dre was also ordered to continue paying expenses for the Malibu and Pacific Palisades homes that the couple once shared, though that’s not really a surprise, as a source familiar with the case claims that he owns these homes outright. That same source also told Page Six the spousal support figure is consistent with what he’s been paying already, plus, it’s a fraction of the $2 million per month that Young asked the court for in September 2020.

Unfortunately, this still doesn’t mark the conclusion of this seemingly never-ending divorce saga, as Dr. Dre and Nicole Young are due back in court on Thursday for another hearing.

Young first filed for divorce from Dre a little over a year ago in June 2020. At the time, the couple had been married for 24 years and have two adult children, 24-year-old son Truice and 20-year-old daughter Truly.

Two months after the initial filing, the NWA rapper began giving Nicole temporary spousal support. Though the former couple had a prenuptial agreement in place, that remained one of the biggest points of contention throughout these proceedings, with Young claiming he ripped up the document shortly into their marriage as a grand romantic gesture, rendering it null and void.

In the end, it seems like the court didn’t agree with her assessment of the prenup, also not agreeing to some of the more outrageous luxuries she campaigned for during their trials. While she was granted $300,000 a month in spousal support, the producer’s net worth is around $800 million--so it won’t put too much of a dent in his pocket.

Regardless of what happens throughout the rest of these proceedings, Dre and Nicole are both single, legally. In April 2021, the pair asked a California judge to sign off on legally ending their marriage, despite the fact that they were still hammering out their divorce details.