Eva Longoria is ready to launch her tequila

¡Pa arriba, pa abajo, pa‘l centro, pa dentro! Eva Longoria is bottling up Jalisco agave and ready to launch her tequila brand. The 46-year-old “Desperate Housewives” star is counting the days to launch her booze in August. According to the star, her brand reflects her “authentic Mexican roots.”

Longoria is now part of the long list of A-listers launching tequila brands, including Kendall Jenner, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Nick Jonas, Justin Timberlake, Diddy, Adam Levine, and many more.

Besides launching a tequila company, Longoria is joining Sofía Vergara, Emilio Estefan, and José Andrés as a board member of the upcoming National Museum of the American Latino. The actresses, the musician, and the chef-activist will be joined by Alberto Ibargüen, former publisher of the Miami Herald.

As reported by the Washington Post, the museum is expected to open next spring in the National Museum of American History. According to Smithsonian officials, although two more appointments are pending, Raul A. Anaya of Bank of America, Coca-Cola Co.’s Alfredo Rivera, and Target’s Rick Gomez will serve as corporate partners.

“We picked people who have experience in their fields, whether it is philanthropy or the corporate world,” said Eduardo Díaz, the museum’s interim director. “There are several entertainers and leaders in health care. It is a wide range of experience in a broad area of professional endeavors.”