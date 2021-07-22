Khloé Kardashian gets adorable makeover by her daughter

Khloé Kardashian might have a new make up team in the works. The media personality, who has long been associated with flawless make up and stylish outfits, recently uploaded several Instagram stories of her daughter and cousins painting her with neon make up.
On several Instagram stories, Khloé appears wearing a bright pink workout outfit. Her daughter, True, joins her on camera and starts applying neon make up on her. “Oh my gosh, what are you doing to me?” Khloé said.
The 3 year old was joined by her cousin, Dream, who is Rob Kardashian’s daughter, and who dabbed Khloe’s face with an orange beauty blender.
Khloé made another story wearing a blend of different neon colors on her face, crediting the work to True, Dream and Chicago. “So, I don’t know what you guys think, but I just got a new team of make up artists,” she said to the camera. “True and Dream and Chi killed it.”
Khloé recently showed off her parenting skills when discussing topics like race with her daughter on the podcast Role Model. She says that while some people are made uncomfortable by this topic, she doesn’t want to have the same approach as families that say “Oh, we live in a bubble. We never have to address that my child is black.”
Khloé and Tristan Thompson have been busy co-parenting their daughter over the past year. Despite their ups and downs in their relationship, which appears to have been ended by Khloé, the pair remains focused on True and what’s best for her.
“True will always be her first priority and ultimately she‘s focused on a healthy family for her daughter, so Tristan will always be a part of Khloé’s life,“ said a source to People magazine. “She’s not one to dwell on the past — she has an incredible capacity to find the positive in every situation. And she and Tristan are still very much in touch and are great co-parents to True.”
The couple was recently caught on camera together as they visited True’s dance class. Tristan was spotted carrying True, with Khloé walking right behind them. They arrived at the dance studio in separate cars, proving that while they’re not romantically involved, they’re doing their best at co-parenting.