Khloé Kardashian gets adorable makeover by her daughter

Khloé Kardashian might have a new make up team in the works. The media personality, who has long been associated with flawless make up and stylish outfits, recently uploaded several Instagram stories of her daughter and cousins painting her with neon make up.

On several Instagram stories, Khloé appears wearing a bright pink workout outfit. Her daughter, True, joins her on camera and starts applying neon make up on her. “Oh my gosh, what are you doing to me?” Khloé said.

The 3 year old was joined by her cousin, Dream, who is Rob Kardashian’s daughter, and who dabbed Khloe’s face with an orange beauty blender.

Khloé made another story wearing a blend of different neon colors on her face, crediting the work to True, Dream and Chicago. “So, I don’t know what you guys think, but I just got a new team of make up artists,” she said to the camera. “True and Dream and Chi killed it.”