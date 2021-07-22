[Watch] In an emotional video, Chyno Miranda shares with fans an update on his health recovery

Just a few hours before returning to the stage at Premios Juventud, Jesús ‘Chyno’ Miranda, from the duo Chyno and Nacho, shared unseen images of his health recovery as well as a heartfelt message that revealed in detail how coronavirus has changed his life forever.

The interpreter of ‘Me voy enamorando’ was diagnosed with COVID-19 last year and as a result, he suffered a peripheral neuropathy, which affected his mobility. The singer had to learn how to walk again. Currently, he is facing a battle with depression among other collateral health complications.

©@nacho



Chyno returns to the stage after a 4 year hiatus from his duo partner Nacho

In September 2020, Chyno made public his health struggles. On Instagram, the Venezuelan singer shared updates about the difficult process he was going through. Almost a year after a fierce battle to recover from a peripheral neuropathy, Chyno posted a message with never-before-seen images of his days in the hospital.

In the video, Jesús ‘Chyno’ Miranda is seen at the hospital bed next to his wife, Natasha Araos, who has unconditionally support him throughout the whole process. There are also images of him in which the singer is shown in a wheelchair, a bit deteriorated, but above all, with an infinite desire to continue his journey in life.

The video explained what happened to Chyno. “After going through COVID, I was faced with a peripheral neuropathy. I was’t not able to walk. I had an encephalitis, which is an inflammation of the brain that generates confusion in thinking,” reads in the video.