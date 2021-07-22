Cardi B explains why she is not doing a baby shower for her second child

Cardi B reveals she will not be doing a baby shower this time around, admitting she gets very overwhelmed with planning the event.

The successful rapper, who recently had to defend herself after organizing a lavish birthday party for her daughter Kulture, recently shared her thoughts on social audio platform Stationhead, and talked about how difficult it is to plan a big event.

Cardi went on to say, “I‘m not having a baby shower,” adding that after doing “Kulture’s birthday really, really big,” she just got overwhelmed. Also taking to Twitter to confess that “Baby shower planning makes me not even wanna do a wedding.”

“When I do these big birthdays and I just feel like the baby shower with Kulture‘s birthday is just too close. Just to see the same people over again, and it’s like, not doing it,” she shared.

Cardi revealed she gets a little discouraged to share her private life on social media, so she wants to make a change this time for her second pregnancy.