Bad Bunny partners with a cheetah to drop a capsule collab and help Hispanic and Latinx students pay for their education

Who would have thought that a bunny and a cheetah could get along! To our luck, Bad Bunny and Chester Cheetah coexist perfectly fine and even partnered drop the hottest capsule collab of the year and continue celebrating the impact that Hispanic culture has made on today’s society through Deja tu Huella.

The campaign, initially released in 2020, set out on a mission to inspire the next generation to Deja tu Huella, a phrase that translates to “leave your mark.” Chester Cheetah and Bad Bunny are teaming up to release an exclusive fashion collaboration with Adidas and the Deja tu Huella Estudiante Fund as the campaign enters its second phase. This contest will give $500,000 in total prizes to students in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

“It’s an honor to give back to the Hispanic community that has done so much for me,” said Bad Bunny. “Between music and fashion, there are so many ways to leave your mark on culture, and I want to encourage everyone to follow whatever path inspires them. That’s what the Deja tu Huella program is all about.”

According to the brand, the Cheetos x Bad Bunny Collection by Adidas is an “extremely limited” Adidas leisurewear collection product of two innovative design visions coming together. Cheetos informed that Bad Bunny merged his signature style with Chester’s orange-themed “Cheetos Look.”

On top of that, the company is also giving its biggest fans the chance to get early access to the exclusive items before they’re officially available for purchase on August 6.

The initiative is also benefiting Hispanic and Latinx students living in the U.S. The Deja tu Huella campaign, in partnership with the Good Bunny Foundation, are welcoming submissions from students leaving their mark on their community. The grant will reward ten students with $50,000 each that can go towards their education.