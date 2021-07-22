Megan Fox reveals why she had to stop drinking alcohol after the 2009 Golden Globes

Megan Fox has explained why she decided to stop drinking alcohol, following a very uncomfortable interview at the 2009 Golden Globes.

The Hollywood star, who recently opened up about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, admitted she was embarrassed by her behavior after drinking too much champagne.

Megan described the moment during a recent interview, revealing she was sitting “at a table with Blake Lively and all three Jonas Brothers,” adding that at the Golden Globes “they always put those giant bottles of Moët champagne on the table,” and she “went through multiple glasses of that.”

The actress says she “was belligerent” and “got in a lot of trouble” after saying a lot of incoherent things she “shouldn‘t have said on the red carpet after that,” and although she doesn’t remembers everything she said, she knows it was a big deal, adding “you can look that up.“

The interview was covered by former E! host Giuliana Rancic, and when she was asked about her then-fiancé Brian Austin Green, Megan responded, “He doesn‘t want to be here. He doesn’t want to be my date. He’s a man. He has an ego. I think he’s probably working on music. I don’t think he cares.”

Megan also went on to say during the interview that she was pretty sure she was “a doppelgänger for Alan Alda,” adding she was “on the verge of vomiting right now. I‘m so horrified that I’m here and embarrassed and scared.“

She also commented on Salma Hayek’s breasts and even joked about how she did an “intense” amount of pilates and starved herself to stay skinny.