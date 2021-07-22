Happy birthday Selena Gomez: wise quotes from the singer that should be our motto

Selena Marie Gomez arrived in this world on July 22, 1992, to make it a better place. Born and raised in Texas, the singer, actress, and businesswoman began her career in the series Barney & Friends to later become a teen idol after playing Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place.

She continued growing by filming movies and use her voice and platform to shed light on social issues in the Netflix television series 13 Reasons Why and Living Undocumented.

The Mexican descent star is also a prominent singer and has birth jams that will live forever in our playlists and hearts, including “Come & Get It,” “The Heart Wants What It Wants,” “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” and “Lose You to Love Me.”

Although Selena has sold over seven million albums, has received various accolades, and founded a successful makeup line, what makes her big is her approach to life and how she is willing to do anything it takes to leave a positive impact and be remembered as a person who genuinely cares for others.

To celebrate her 29th birthday, we decided to enlist her most transcendental quotes

