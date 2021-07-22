Happy birthday Selena Gomez: wise quotes from the singer that should be our motto

Selena Marie Gomez arrived in this world on July 22, 1992, to make it a better place. Born and raised in Texas, the singer, actress, and businesswoman began her career in the series Barney & Friends to later become a teen idol after playing Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place.
She continued growing by filming movies and use her voice and platform to shed light on social issues in the Netflix television series 13 Reasons Why and Living Undocumented.
The Mexican descent star is also a prominent singer and has birth jams that will live forever in our playlists and hearts, including “Come & Get It,” “The Heart Wants What It Wants,” “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” and “Lose You to Love Me.”
Although Selena has sold over seven million albums, has received various accolades, and founded a successful makeup line, what makes her big is her approach to life and how she is willing to do anything it takes to leave a positive impact and be remembered as a person who genuinely cares for others.
- “When people ask me if there’s something that I would tell my younger self, I always said, ‘Go ahead and do it.’...I want to say it’s okay not to know what you want to do with the rest of your life. It’s a journey to find your direction or your passion, so don’t get frustrated by the mistakes and setbacks, as they happen to all of us.” —#Graduation2020
- “When my family came here from Mexico, they set into motion my American story as well as theirs. I‘m a proud, third-generation American-Mexican, and my family’s journeys and their sacrifice helped me get me to where I am today.” —#Immigrad2020
- “I’m always very vocal about my background, as far as me talking about immigration and my grandparents having to come across the border illegally. I wouldn’t have been born [otherwise]. I have such an appreciation for my last name.” —Dazed
- “I think it’s important for girls to know the strength in everything; their identity and their soul lies within themselves. And too much today, you give that away so easily, from social media to school or relationships. And I think it’s important—I want to remind girls that they’re perfectly strong the way they are.” —ELLE.com
- “If you are able to look yourself in the mirror every day with the decisions that you make, that‘s where power starts.” —Seventeen
- “Whenever you have a goal, whether you want to be a doctor or a singer, people will find a way to bring you down... I always tell people that if you have something you‘re really passionate about, don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do it.” —MTV
- “I feel very empowered and confident and comfortable with where I am. And I think it took me a long time to get there because, you know, the past year was so interesting because I‘ve never been body-shamed before... I did gain weight, but I don’t care.”—On Air with Ryan Seacrest
- “People are put into your life for seasons, for different reasons, and to teach you lessons.” —Seventeen
- “I don’t depend on one area of my life to make me happy. It’s really important for me to love and nourish my friends and family and to make sure that I never get influenced by a guy. I’ve wanted to be in a strong headspace for years, and I really wasn’t. Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I’d feel insecure. You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you, if that makes sense.” —InStyle