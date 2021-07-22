Anna Faris confirms she secretly married Michael Barrett!

Anna Faris has revealed she secretly married her fiance Michael Barrett! The happy couple tied the knot in an intimate courthouse ceremony on San Juan Island in Washington State.

The iconic actress opened up about her secret wedding on her podcast ‘Anna Faris Is Unqualified,’ finally confirming the online rumors, after Michael was photographed wearing what seemed to be a wedding ring, during a date with Anna in Santa Monica, California.

The Hollywood star wasn’t planning to talk about the ceremony on her podcast, however she ended up spilling the secret. “Yes, we eloped…I’m sorry. I didn’t know… I’m sorry, honey. I just blurted that out,” she stated, apologizing to her husband.

The 51-year-old filmmaker and the 44-year-old star are now happily married, and Anna took a moment to explain how she feels about having the support of Michael.

“I think we’ve spent the last year in a place of reflection, in a place of kind of prioritization to some degree, a place of anxiety, a place of like, whatever, assessment,” she shared, adding “But I’m looking around, just so, just my fiancé’s right…he’s now my husband.”

This is Anna’s third marriage, as she was previously married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008 and Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2017. They share an eight-year-old son named Jack.