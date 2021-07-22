Margot Robbie needs a ‘break’ from ‘exhausting’ Harley Quinn character [Video]

Margot Robbie, who’s portrayed the character of Harley Quinn several times over the past five years, might need a break. She spoke to ‘Entertainment Weekly’ about the role, confessing that the “back-to-back filming” of Quinn’s character was “exhausting.”

From writer/director James Gunn comes Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure ‘The Suicide Squad,’ featuring a collection of the most epic delinquents in the DC lineup. ‘The Suicide Squad’ is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on August 5, before streaming on HBO Max the following day.