Kate Beckinsale reveals she has ‘never really been on a date’

Despite being married for 11 years and linked to some Hollywood hotties, Kate Beckinsale revealed that she has never been on a date. In an interview with Extra, the 47-year-old British beauty revealed, “Do you know I‘ve never really been on a date?” The claim is shocking but the actress explained that when she meets someone she either gets married or pregnant.

Beckinsale was married to filmmaker Len Wiseman for 11 years and she has 22-year-old daughter Lily with her ex-boyfriend Michael Sheen. Not long ago, she was linked to “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, and more recently singer Goody Grace, per PEOPLE. “I literally meet someone, get to know them at work, and then either marry them or get pregnant by them,” she joked. Hopefully Davidson didn’t consider any of their nights out dates.

When it comes to finding love again, Beckinsale has no interest in “blind dates” where you have to sit and watch each other eat food. “I just can‘t think of anything I’d hate more than sitting in front of somebody I don’t know, that chances are I won’t like, and have to sit and watch them eat food,” she explained.

©GettyImages



Kate Beckinsale and Pate Davidson

Beckinsale starred in “Jolt” which was recently released. She plays “Lindy,” a woman with serious anger management issues who is out for revenge after the murder of a friend. Beckinsale told Extra, “I love the fact that she‘s got a lot of things that a lot of us have… She has a good sense of humor and she’s bold and sassy and talks back.”

Having a good sense of humor is something the Underworld actress can relate to. “I think it‘s the national sport in my country,” she said. “You have to keep up… I wasn’t a particularly attractive child, so you have to have something,” she said explaining she was a late bloomer.