Sylvester Stallone poses with his 3 daughters: ‘I wish they would stop growing so tall’

Sylvester Stallone inspired tons of kids with his inspirational roles like “Rocky” and “Rambo.” but probably no one more than his daughters. On July 21st, the legendary actor shared a photo with his 3 girls that are all beautiful, tall, young women. Sylvester looked proud in a casual navy t-shirt and jeans as he stood with Sistine, 23, Scarlet, 19, and Sophia Stallone, 24. His daughters looked dressed to impress in chic dresses as they stood tall with their dad. Sylvester joked about the height in the caption and wrote, “I am a very very lucky man to have such wonderful, loving children who brought me nothing but joy. Now I wish they would stop growing so tall! Lol.”

Sylvester shares his three daughters with his model wife, Jennifer Flavin. Sophia and Sistene have a podcast called “Unwaxed” and the youngest, Scarlet often jokes around with her dad on Instagram. Along with the girls, Sylvester had 2 sons from his first marriage to Sasha Czack: Seargeoh, born in 1979, and Sage Moonblood, who unfortunately died of heart disease on July 13th, 2012, at the age of just 36. Seargeoh, 42, is autistic and his life has remains personal and private.

©GettyImages



Sylvester and Stage Stallone, Jennifer Flavin

With 13.5 million followers on Instagram, the 75-year-old has a lot of fans ready for content. Sylvester often posts pictures with his daughters and his wife, along with his daily hobbies like playing golf and working out. At the start of July, he had fans excited to see him reunited with another legend- Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 2 buddies looked great as they posed together.