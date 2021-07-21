Offset describes his extravagant first date with Cardi B

Cardi B and Offset are constantly showing us the details of their extravagant lifestyle, so it’s no surprise that their very first date was just as grandiose.

The Migos rapper stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, July 20 to talk all about his marriage, the elaborate gifts him and his wife constantly give each other, and his first date with Cardi B with the late night show’s guest host for the evening, Anthony Anderson.

During their conversation, the Black-ish star asked the Migos rapper to describe the first time he went out with Cardi B and, of course, it wasn’t your average first date.

“Our first date I went big,” Offset explained. “I wanted to do something that was not normally done. I wanted to have fun.”

As fans of the couple might recall, he took Cardi to the Super Bowl--the one where his team, the Atlanta Falcons, played “them Patriots,” also known as Super Bowl LI in 2017. That’s also the game that’s famous for something else, as the Falcons notoriously blew a huge lead in the fourth quarter, causing Offset to lose a $10,000 bet.

“But you know what I won? My wife,” he said as the studio audience broke into applause. “That’s not a bad consolation prize,” Anderson said as Offset smiled, “not at all.”

Since their first date four years ago, the famous couple’s displays of love have only gotten more extravagant, with Anthony Anderson running down the list of outrageous gifts the couple have given each other, including: a half million dollars stashed in a refrigerator, a $500,000 golden Lamborghini, a Lambo SUV, and a $1 million 20 carat diamond ring modeled off the necklace from the Titanic.