Jennifer Lopez feels lucky for a ‘second chance’ with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance isn’t slowing down any time soon.

According to reports from PEOPLE, a Hollywood insider says that the pair are not only “madly in love,” but “the loves of each other’s lives.”

Bennifer originally began dating nearly two decades ago in July 2002 before getting engaged that November. They ended up postponing their September 2003 wedding just days before J.Lo was supposed to walk down the aisle, ultimately calling off their engagement in January 2004.

Fast forward to 2021, the couple was first spotted spending time together again in April, just a few weeks after Lopez ended her engagement to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. Since that fateful reunion, the pair has only gotten closer, and it doesn’t look like their relationship is slowing down any time soon.

A source close to Lopez and Affleck told PEOPLE that Ben is “very happy” with Jen, and that “she’s wonderful for him.”

“They want to do everything they can to make this work,” adds another source.

Sources also tell the publication that Lopez’s son Max and daughter Emme, 13, are “slowly getting to know” Affleck and that “everything seems to be running smoothly” as she searches for a home to buy in Los Angeles, where he resides.

“Emme and Max are on board with starting fresh in L.A.,” claims the Lopez insider, adding that the twins will also continue to spend time with their dad, Marc Anthony, in Miami.