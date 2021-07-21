Watch the Jonas Brothers challenge the Hemsworth brothers to a UFC Fight

The Jonas Brothers are more than ready to prove they’re the most skilled siblings in the entertainment industry--and we’re not just talking about music.

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas (virtually) stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday to discuss their book, Blood: A Memoir By the Jonas Brothers, and their new show leading up to the Olympic Games.

During their appearance on the late-night show, Joe joked that they didn’t name the memoir Blood because they are all family, but instead because of the recent Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms event, which saw YouTube and TikTok stars going head-to-head in a series of celebrity boxing matches.

Like the comedian he is, the 31-year-old explained that he’s actually thinking about challenging the Hemsworth brothers — Luke, Liam, and Chris Hemsworth — to a fight of their own.

“We’re gonna take a note out of all the YouTubers that are having these boxing matches,” said Joe. “We’re gonna have a big UFC match. It’s gonna be us vs. the Hemsworth brothers.”

Kevin and Nick both laughed at the thought while host Jimmy Fallon expressed his uneasiness about the idea, shouting, “Oh, no! Don’t do it! Don’t do it!”

“The Hemsworths haven’t emailed us back yet but I think it’s going to be big,” Joe continued.

“Maybe there’s a couple of Hemsworths out there that we don’t know of that you can maybe challenge or something,” the late-night host joked before Joe added, “A little bit closer to our height as well.”

On a more serious note, the Jonas Brothers also discussed their time filming the hour-long special Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers, which sees the musicians going head-to-head in Olympic-level competitions.