Tom Brady celebrated Gisele Bündchen’s birthday with the sweetest Instagram post

Tom Brady declared his love and admiration for his wife of 12 years, supermodel Gisele Bündchen yesterday for her 41st birthday.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a sweet photo of Bündchen and their eight-year-old daughter Vivian hugging one another which was accompanied by the caption, “Happy Birthday 😍😍! This has been an incredible year and it’s hard to imagine loving you more today than I did a year ago, but I do! You love our family the way nobody else can and we all celebrate you on this day! Te amo Tanto meu amor da minha vida! ❤️❤️ @gisele.”
In addition to an in-feed post, Brady also took to his Instagram stories to continue sharing his love for his wife. The NFL player posted a stunning black-and-white photo of the 41-year-old model smiling at the camera wearing a sweater and jeans. Brady wrote “I love this birthday girl” with four heart eye emojis as the text.
Another story showed the couple taking a selfie in the sunshine together. In the picture, the athlete was wearing a dark blue and black plaid shirt and a baseball hat as the supermodel wore a beige and blue plaid shirt as well. Brady tagged the birthday girl and added three red hearts. Then, Brady added one more photo to his stories in honor of the model’s special day that showed the couple kissing with the text, “Happy Birthday Meu Amor.”
The power couple first met in 2006 through mutual friends and started dating later that year. The couple got engaged in 2009 and married in February of that same year. “We planned it in like 10 days, and it was perfect,“ the athlete said to GQ at the time.
“We went back to the house and I barbecued aged New York strips. We had champagne, a cake, some ice cream. It was a great night. I think you always have this idea that weddings need to be 200 people and you invite everybody, and I‘m all for it if people want to do that, but I think there was really something special about just having our parents there.” Now the happy couple has three children together.