Tom Brady celebrated Gisele Bündchen’s birthday with the sweetest Instagram post

Tom Brady declared his love and admiration for his wife of 12 years, supermodel Gisele Bündchen yesterday for her 41st birthday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a sweet photo of Bündchen and their eight-year-old daughter Vivian hugging one another which was accompanied by the caption, “Happy Birthday 😍😍! This has been an incredible year and it’s hard to imagine loving you more today than I did a year ago, but I do! You love our family the way nobody else can and we all celebrate you on this day! Te amo Tanto meu amor da minha vida! ❤️❤️ @gisele.”

In addition to an in-feed post, Brady also took to his Instagram stories to continue sharing his love for his wife. The NFL player posted a stunning black-and-white photo of the 41-year-old model smiling at the camera wearing a sweater and jeans. Brady wrote “I love this birthday girl” with four heart eye emojis as the text.