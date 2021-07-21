Khloe Kardashian wants to have an open conversation about race with her daughter

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her parenting skills, revealing she is trying to keep an open conversation about race with her daughter True.

The famous Kardashian, who seems to be in a complicated relationship with basketball star Tristan Thompson, was recently featured on Leomie Anderson’s Role Model podcast, and went on to talk about how she is raising her child.

Khloe admits that although some people get uncomfortable when they talk to their kids about race, she doesn’t want to have the same approach as families that say “Oh, we live in a bubble. We never have to address that my child is Black.”

The 37-year-old reality TV star and entrepreneur thinks that it’s important to be open about her daughter’s heritage, as it would benefit True and their family.

“You‘re only setting them up, I think, for failure if you don’t talk about race and probably the things that they’re going to endure once they’re in, quote, the ’real world.’” she shared.