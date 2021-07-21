Jennifer Aniston might be dating someone - and it’s not Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston, everyone’s beloved actress, has been keeping a low profile when it comes to her dating life since splitting up from ex-husband Justin Theroux . Early last year, the world could not contain themselves thinking there was a glimmer of hope that the actress and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt might be flirting with one another. That dream was short lived and now it seems that there may be someone new in Aniston’s life.

It’s hard to deny the chemistry between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.

According to a source that told US Weekly, Aniston is reportedly seeing actress Halle Berry’s ex, Canadian model Gabriel Aubry.

A source close to the actress told US Weekly, “Jen is so happy to be having fun again, but she’s doing things differently this time around,” a source tells Us. “What’s most important to her right now is enjoying herself on a spontaneous level – and that applies to every aspect of her life.”

“Jen likes that she can enjoy herself free of judgement or expectation,” shares the source. “That’s why Gabriel is great for her. He’s a laid-back and sensitive guy who’s not going to blab about things and Jen can feel safe knowing that what happens behind closed doors will stay private,” the source went on to say.

It’s unknown how the 52-year-old actress met the 44-year-old model but if the rumors are true, we’re happy for Jen!

Berry and Aubry first met at a photoshoot back in 2005 and went on to have a daughter together named Nahla Aubry three years later. The couple eventually split up in 2010, according to Sports Keeda.