Britney Spears’ new lawyer says unless Jamie Spears resigns, his firm will move ‘aggressively and expeditiously’

Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears’ new lawyer, wants to make things happen for the popstar. Outside a court in Los Angeles, Rosengart took some time to share information regarding the singer’s conservatorship battle.

According to the lawyer, unless Jamie Spears resigns as co-conservator, his firm will move “aggressively and expeditiously” until he no longer has access to Britney’s finances.

Britney Spears’ new layer Mathew S. Rosengart speaks to reporters as he leaves the Los Angeles County Courthouse after a scheduled hearing in the Britney Spears guardianship case

“First, I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength,” Rosengart said. “I want to thank Judge [Brenda] Penny for her courtesy of welcoming my firm and [me] into this case. And I also want to thank Britney Spears’ fans and supporters. The outreach and support for my firm, myself, and most importantly, Britney has truly been overwhelming.”

“Finally, and the last thing I’m going to say about this matter, is as I said in court last week, and outside, my firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first,” he said.

Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears’ new lawyer, after a hearing today thanking Britney for her courage, Judge Penny, and the fans. He and his firm are working on a petition to remove Jamie Spears from the conservatorship unless he resigns first. #FreeBritneypic.twitter.com/8ouQ1YQN42 — Gretel Truong (@greteltruong) July 19, 2021

In Spears’s most recent hearing, the judge allowed her to hire a private attorney — a significant win for the “Lucky” singer and possibly the light at the end of the tunnel. The decision came ahead of another tearful plea by Spears to remove her father from the conservatorship in open court Wednesday, July 14th.

Immediately after Rosengart took her case, a source close to the Princess of Pop revealed that “She’s really happy and excited that she has new representation,” the source told People. “She feels like she’s finally heading towards ending this.”

According to the publication, Rosengart is also expected to ask the court to omit a mental health evaluation for Britney because she “doesn’t have much trust for the doctors that she has worked with so far.”

In addition, Spears wants to press charges against her father for abuse. “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him for conservatorship abuse,” Spears said via remote video. “I want to press charges for abuse on this conservatorship today… all of it.”