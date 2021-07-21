Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s kids Ava and Deacon vacation together with their partners

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s kids Ava and Deacon Phillipe know how important it is to spend time with each other. The siblings recently went on a tropical vacation with their significant others and it looks like they all enjoyed their time. 17-year-old Deacon shared a series of photos from the trip as he posed with his girlfriend Marine Degryse and his 21-year-old sister Ava and boyfriend Owen Mahoney. The happy musician captioned the post, “I’m so happy man.”

There’s nothing more exciting than young love, especially when you can go on tropical vacations together Deacon’s girlfriend commented “let’s go back on time” and shared the same photo on her page. It doesn’t seem like their parents were invited but since they’re divorced that could have made for an awkward situation.

Ava is pretty much a replica of her mom and many believe her boyfriend looks just like her dad. While she is reasonably irked out by the comparison, fans can’t stop bringing up the resemblance. In June when she posted a photo with him at Congress Avenue Bridge in Austin, Texas people were quick to compare it to her parents. “Totally Reese and Ryan !” One user wrote. Others added, “1000000% thought it was ur mom and dad lol” and “Wow it’s like looking at a young Reese and Ryan from back in the day.” Her mom Reese was one of the few to not bring up the resemblance and just commented, “😍These two.”