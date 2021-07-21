Demi Moore and Bruce Willis celebrate their daughter Scout La Rue Willis’ 30 birthday

Scout LaRue Willis has 2 Hollywood icons as parents and it looks like they reunited to celebrate her 30th birthday on July 20th. On Tuesday Scout shared a photo posing with her parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore somewhere in nature on her Instagram story “THEY MADE ME” she wrote. She also shared the photo on her profile with the hilarious caption, “30 years ago today the V* rare 2 of 3 DemiXBruce collab dropped.” The couple divorced in 2000 after 13 years of marriage and along with Scout are the parents of Rumer and Tallulah Willis.

Bruce doesn’t have an Instagram but Demi reshared Scout’s post on her story with a heart and heart eyes emoji. Demi then shared a photo from a mother-daughter shoot they did in monokinis for Andie Swim. The proud mom reflected in the caption and wrote, “You were already carving out your unique path when you decided to arrive 3.5 weeks early 30 years ago. You continue to do so with every courageous, thoughtful, and meaningful move you make in this life. I learn from you every day. I am inspired by you. I really like you. And I am honored to be your mother. Excited to be sharing this life with you. I love you madly!”

She also shared an adorable throwback with Scout when she was a baby. “I can’t wait for the adventures of the next monumental 30 years - starting with the magic of today, your birthday! 🥳👏🎉 Happy 30th birthday, Scout LaRue ❤️❤️❤️ Loving you to the moon.” Moore concluded the post.