Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez is still wearing a diamond you can see from space on her engagement finger

Jeff Bezos may have lost his billionaire space race to Richard Branson but he still called his 11-minute vacation to space aboard his rocket the “best day ever.” On July 20th everyone watched as the world‘s richest man boarded a rocket with his ‘Blue Origin crew’ to fly into space, float in zero gravity, and throw skittles at each other. When Bezos touched back onto earth he was welcomed by the people who love him most- his children and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. While the launch was “historic” a huge diamond ring on Sanchez’s engagement finger has people wondering if Bezos is about to be officially off the market. It’s the second time the entertainment reporter has been seen rocking the bling.

The trip was not without risk but Bezos seemed confident from the start. He said he “wasn’t that nervous” but his family was “somewhat anxious.” “My family was somewhat anxious about this and so it was so sweet actually to get hugged by them after landing, especially my kids and Lauren and my mom and dad and really all of you guys.” Bezos said, adding, “We have a bunch of close friends here too, it just makes me realize how much I love you and how much I’m loved.” Sanchez was the second person to greet him and was sure to give him a big kiss on his cheek.

WELCOME HOME | Check out the moment Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, Willie "Wally" Funk, and Oliver Daemen got out of the New Shepard capsule after landing on Earth.



The ring was only 1 of many diamonds she was wearing which included a large pendant necklace, earrings, a tennis bracelet, and a diamond-encrusted Rolex, per DailyMail. Sanchez wore a $2,600 white Oscar de la Renta mini dress and cowboy boots for her man‘s big day. Bezos matched her look, rocking a cowboy hat as he emerged from the capsule. Want to know more about their relationship? Scroll down!

WHEN IT ALL STARTED