Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez is still wearing a diamond you can see from space on her engagement finger

Jeff Bezos may have lost his billionaire space race to Richard Branson but he still called his 11-minute vacation to space aboard his rocket the “best day ever.” On July 20th everyone watched as the world‘s richest man boarded a rocket with his ‘Blue Origin crew’ to fly into space, float in zero gravity, and throw skittles at each other. When Bezos touched back onto earth he was welcomed by the people who love him most- his children and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. While the launch was “historic” a huge diamond ring on Sanchez’s engagement finger has people wondering if Bezos is about to be officially off the market. It’s the second time the entertainment reporter has been seen rocking the bling.
The trip was not without risk but Bezos seemed confident from the start. He said he “wasn’t that nervous” but his family was “somewhat anxious.” “My family was somewhat anxious about this and so it was so sweet actually to get hugged by them after landing, especially my kids and Lauren and my mom and dad and really all of you guys.” Bezos said, adding, “We have a bunch of close friends here too, it just makes me realize how much I love you and how much I’m loved.” Sanchez was the second person to greet him and was sure to give him a big kiss on his cheek.
Check out the moment Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, Willie "Wally" Funk, and Oliver Daemen got out of the New Shepard capsule after landing on Earth.
The ring was only 1 of many diamonds she was wearing which included a large pendant necklace, earrings, a tennis bracelet, and a diamond-encrusted Rolex, per DailyMail. Sanchez wore a $2,600 white Oscar de la Renta mini dress and cowboy boots for her man‘s big day. Bezos matched her look, rocking a cowboy hat as he emerged from the capsule. Want to know more about their relationship? Scroll down!
WHEN IT ALL STARTED
Bezos has 4 children with his ex-wife Mackenzie: three sons and 1 daughter they adopted from China. They got divorced in 2019 and issued a joint statement on January 9th. “As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,“ the statement read. ”If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again.” MacKenzie was one of Amazon’s earliest employees.
Hours later, it was revealed that he was in a relationship with Sanchez. At the time, the Enquirer published a bombshell report of an “alleged fair” after tracking the couple ”across five states and 40,000 miles, tailed them in private jets, swanky limos, helicopter rides, romantic hikes, five-star hotel hideaways, intimate dinner dates and ‘quality time in hidden love nests.” Page Six reported a few hours before that Jeff and MacKenzie knew that the Enquirer report was coming out and timed their divorce announcement to get ahead of the news.
They reportedly met through Sanchez’s then-husband, Patrick Whitesell, the co-CEO of WME, a Hollywood talent agency that has represented A-listers like Matt Damon and Christian Bale. According to Brad Stone‘s book “Amazon Unbound,” Sanchez and Bezos reconnected at an Amazon Studios party for the film “Manchester by the Sea” in 2016, though it’s unclear when the romance began, per Business Insider.
WHO IS SANCHEZ?
The news anchor was a longtime reporter of “Good Day LA” on Fox 11 and worked as a correspondent on “Extra.” Sanchez also has several TV and film credits on her IMDB like hosting “So You Think You Can Dance,” and acting in “Fight Club” and “The Day After Tomorrow.” She has a son named Nikko born in 2001 from her relationship with former NFL player Tony Gonzales. She married Whitesell in 2005 and had a son and daughter with him, Evan and Alla. They filed for divorce in April 2019 and it was finalized that October. The host loves being in the sky just like Bezos and worked as a helicopter pilot, founding her own aerial filming company in 2016 called Black Ops Aviation. She was invited to Amazon‘s annual MARS conference in Palm Springs in March 2018 and that July Bezos hired Sanchez’s company to film footage for his rocket company, Blue Origin.