Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted together for the first time since breaking up

The Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson saga continues! The Good American founder and NBA player ended things, once again, last month after another cheating scandal came forward. Thompson denied the cheating allegations and despite not knowing what is true or not, the on and off again couple seemed to have reunited.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spotted together with their daughter True.

In a photo obtained by the Daily Mail, the ‘Strong Looks Better Naked’ author and Thompson were spotted together on Monday with their daughter, True, bringing her to a dance class in Calabasas, California. In the photos, the 30-year-old is holding his daughter wearing a white t-shirt, basketball shorts, and a white hat. Kardashian was nearby in an all-black look with white sneakers and her long hair styled down.

It’s reported that the two have officially split and whether that is true or not, it seems the couple’s priority right now is co-parenting True. A source told US Weekly in June that “They broke up a few weeks ago and they remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent. Things just didn’t work out.”

Another source told People magazine that Kardashian is remaining loyal to the athlete despite the couple reportedly breaking up. “For now, Khloé is single and seems okay with it,” the source said. “She continues to co-parent with Tristan and they spend time together as a family. Even though he has disappointed Khloé so many times, she is still very loyal to Tristan,” the source went on to say.

“She doesn‘t like when people criticize him. He will always be special to her. It’s very possible that they will get back together eventually,” the source said.