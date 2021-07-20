Meet Lauren Sanchez: Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend of two years

2019 was the year that Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos and ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos divorced after 25 years of marriage. Unfortunately the reason for their divorce came out a little later which was that Bezos was having an affair with a woman named Lauren Sanchez.

©GettyImages



Sanchez and Bezos are still going strong as a couple.

It’s been about two years since their affair came out and it seems that the couple is still going strong. The two have been photographed together a lot recently, especially after Bezos’ historic spaceflight in which Sanchez was waiting for him after he stepped off of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. Keep reading to learn more about who the woman is that captured Bezos’ heart.

Sanchez is a news anchor and entertainment reporter. The 51-year-old has an impressive resume filled with jobs such as being a frequent guest host on ‘The View,’ a former co-host on Fox 11’s ‘Good Day LA,’ and an anchor and correspondent on ‘Extra.’

She has three kids. Sanchez has a 19-year-old son named Nikko from her relationship with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez. She also has a 15-year-old son named Evan and a 12-year-old daughter named Ella with Hollywood agent, Patrick Whitesell, who Sanchez married in 2005. The couple later divorced in 2019.

Sanchez has made appearances in film and TV. Sanchez made cameos in films such as ‘Fight Club,’ ‘Fantastic Four,’ and ‘Ted 2,’ all posing as a reporter or news anchor.

How did Bezos and Sanchez meet? It is reported that Sanchez and Bezos met through the reporter’s ex-husband, Whitesell. Page Six reported that “Patrick and Lauren have socialized with Jeff Bezos and his wife for a few years, because both [now former] couples have houses in Seattle.”

In early 2019, the National Enquirer revealed that Bezos and Sanchez were having an affair when both of them were still married. It was also reported that the Amazon chairman would take Sanchez on extravagant vacations and text messages from their correspondence was also revealed.