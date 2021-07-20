Legendary genes: Clint Eastwood and Sylvester Stallone’s daughters are all grown up

The daughters of two legends, Sylvester Stallone and Clint Eastwood, are proving they’re well-equipped to keep their family legacies going.

The Gran Torino actor’s daughter, Francesca Eastwood, was out in New York City on Monday, July 19 to celebrate the premiere of M. Night Shyamalan’s latest horror film, Old.

The 27-year-old arrived on the red carpet and served up one of the most stunning looks of night, getting all glammed up as she talked to reporters about her role in the film as Madrid. Joining her for the evening were other principal cast members, including Vicky Krieps, Gael García Bernal, Rufus Sewell, and Alex Wolff.

Francesca stole the show with a white silk gown, which she contrasted with a black pair of pointy Louboutin’s with ribbons tied around her ankles. Clint Eastwood’s daughter had her signature blond locks styled in voluminous waves that were swept back to frame her dolled-up face and her diamond-shaped earrings, perfectly completing the look.

Francesca isn’t the only child living up to her famous father’s legacy--Sylvester Stallone’s three daughters were also seen at a movie premiere this week looking absolutely stunning.

Sistine Stallone, 23, Sophia Rose Stallone, 24, and Scarlet Rose Stallone, 19, were out in Souther California on Monday night to attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Midnight In The Switchgrass at Regal LA Live.

The sister trio were in attendance to support Sistine, who appears in the movie alongside Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who met and fell in love on the set of the film.

The 23-year-old actress stole the show, wearing a short, green silk dress and a pair of stunning gold heels. Her sisters also got all dressed up while letting Sistine be the star of the show, with Sophia Rose and Scarlet Rose both wearing more simple black ensembles.

While Fox was set to make an appearance at the event, she ended up cancelling at the last minute due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles.

“Due to the recent California mask mandate and rise of COVID cases, Megan Fox will no longer be attending the premiere tonight,” a rep for the premiere said in a statement hours before the event. “We appreciate your understanding.”