Monroe Cannon, daughter of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, just made her modeling debut

Monroe Cannon, daughter of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, is working her best angles and poses for the children’s apparel company OshKosh B’gosh. The 10-year-old stars in her first-ever brand campaign playing the role of her mom in 1980. “Today is Someday,” Monroe says during the tribute the company pays to the Grammy-winning superstar.

According to the brand, the back-to-school campaign highlights Carey’s “childhood, her songwriting and her profound impact and influence on generations of young dreamers.” OshKosh B‘gosh also informed that Carey helped to style Monroe’s outfit for the shoot. The collaboration comes years after Mariah rocked OshKosh jeans during the music video of her 1990 single “Someday.”

©OshKosh B'gosh



Monroe Cannon for OshKosh B‘gosh

“Someday, it’s going to be different,” Monroe said in the ad. ”The melodies that live in my head, someday they’ll live at the top of the charts. The songs in my heart will touch millions of hearts—artist of the year, artist of the decade, artist of the millennium. But the meaning is in inspiring generations of little girls to hit their high note. How’s that for a daydream?”

Besides Mariah, the brand will also honor the late Muhammad Ali and Outkast. “With ‘Today is Someday,’ OshKosh B’gosh spotlights notable trailblazers as children in a series of powerful vignettes celebrating their confidence and determination,” the brand informed. ”Viewers will hear inspiring inner monologues from Ali, Carey, and Outkast as children, dressed in OshKosh B’gosh, encouraging the next generation to dream boldly about who they’ll become someday.”

Watch Monroe Cannon killing her first-ever fashion campaign