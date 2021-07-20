Jennifer Lopez playfully deflects questions about Ben Affleck

Even though they have been spotted together all across the country for months now, Jennifer Lopez still isn’t ready to talk about Ben Affleck in interviews.

The “Cambia El Paso” singer deflected any questions about her love life during an appearance on the Today show on Tuesday, where she stopped to promote the re-release of her song, “Love Make the World Go Round” with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

This is one of the first interviews the actress has done since her break-up from Alex Rodriguez and subsequent romance with Affleck, so it’s only right Today host Hoda Kotb do her best to get some information out of J.Lo.

“Look, I just have to tell you, every time I see a picture of you and Ben, I’m like, ‘She looks happier! She looks happier!’ Are we happier?” Kotb asked.

Unsurprisingly, Lopez immediately changed the subject, directing attention back to her “Love Make the World Go Round” re-release.

“The song is out,“ she responded. ”Five years since we’ve done it and I believe that that message of loving one another and coming together and love is never more relevant than it is right now.”

Still, Hoda wasn’t ready to give up that easily, so she tried to ask once again, this time, pulling the friend card.

“Wait, it’s me, you’re talking to, you know that?,” she said, to which J.Lo replied, “I know, you can call me. You have my number.”

Knowing now that Lopez wasn‘t going to spill any tea, Kotb and Miranda both burst into laughter. The Today host even added in a voiceover, saying, “Well … we tried.”

Lopez did indirectly address her relationship with Affleck earlier this month in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, gushing about her personal life without giving up any real intel.

“I’m super happy,“ she said. ”I know people are always wondering, ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you okay?’ This is it. I’ve never been better.”